Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 16: Amsterdam 2

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

ORDER NOW: Bob Dylan is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Last night [October 16], Dylan and his band performed their second show Amsterdam’s AFAS Live, The Netherlands.

Advertisement

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

Advertisement

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

Yayla Arena, Krefeld, Germany on October 9

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 11

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 12

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 13

Forest National, Brussels, Belgium on October 15

AFAS Live, Amsterdam, The Netherlands on October 16

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Amsterdam was:

Oh Susanna (short instrumental)

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano with harp)

According to Crayfish on Expecting Rain, “I can confirm Oh Susanna in the beginning and – if I am not mistaken – in the first part of Gotta Serve Somebody (which made the band laugh)”.

Dylan’s next show is on Wednesday, October 19. It marks the start of a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.