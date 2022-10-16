Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 14: Brussels

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 15], Dylan and his band performed at Brussels’ Forest National, Belgium.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

Yayla Arena, Krefeld, Germany on October 9

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 11

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 12

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 13

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Brussels was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano with harp)

Says one reviewer, Marc Rosseel, on Boblinks, “Forest is packed and they show the love for His Bobness, shouting,

clapping and standing ovation, song after song”. According to Laurette Maillet, “On ‘I’ll be your baby tonight’ we’ll hear twice ‘I’ll be your baby CE SOIR’. Much applause :)”

For Bobcelona on Expecting Rain highlights in Brussels were, “‘Key West’, which entered new phases of depth in the moment Bob introduced a piano melody that intertwined with the phrasing and turned the song into a time-stopping dance with mortality, and ‘Goodbye Jimmy Reed’, with a rhythm control by Bob immaculately followed by the band in what has ended up being an statement of the experimental approach most shows now feature.”

According to lotterman on Expecting Rain, “he played a wonderful Every Grain of Sand. And wow, that harp solo at the end might be the best end of a Dylan show I ever witnessed.”

Dylan’s next show is on Monday, October 16 at AFAS Live concert hall in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.