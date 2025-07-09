When a living legend needs to sound more like themselves, they call one-man Wrecking Crew Blake Mills. He was in the studio for the making of Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways, and on-stage for Joni Mitchell’s comeback shows.

He’s also worked with everyone from Randy Newman to Fiona Apple, Billy Gibbons to Weyes Blood, Jenny Lewis to Lana Del Rey, as well as producing albums for Feist, Laura Marling, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Lucy Dacus, Perfume Genius and many more.

Somewhere amidst all that, he’s found time to carve out an increasingly impressive solo career, culminating in 2023’s terrific Jelly Road – read the Uncut review here – and a fruitful, ongoing tête-à-tête with fellow session ace Pino Palladino.

So, what do you want to ask a behind-the-scenes superstar? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (July 14) and Blake will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.