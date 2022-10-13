Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 12: Paris, Night 2

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 12], Dylan and his band performed the second of three shows at Paris’ Grand Red, France.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

Yayla Arena, Krefeld, Germany on October 9

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 11

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Paris was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano)

You can read a long review of the show here, in which Dylan fan Johnny Borgan compares the October 12 show with the previous night’s performance. “In my opinion ‘Watching The River Flow’ was always the weakest spot in this set, excused by the warm-up effect, but when Dylan attacks the song tonight, after playing some chords of ‘Oh Susannah’ before it evolves into the song, something happens and I have to look up and listen, he is on fire, breathes new life in the song and sings kind of harmony to his unsung melody line, and it’s just great. What a start & the first change from last night.”

Borgan also notes that, “No harmonica tonight – maybe the powerful singer after all has to save some energy, voice and breath through the night, or some nights? The piano works well, the almost percussive effect Dylan love is used to the fullest, and that’s the driving force behind the dynamics of a band always attentive and focused on the pianist’s small nods and signs. A really great and long piano solo on ‘To Be Alone With You’.”

Dylan’s next show is on Thursday, October 13 at the Grand Rex, Paris, France. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.