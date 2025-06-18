CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: To celebrate the release of Tracks II: The Lost Albums, Uncut takes a revelatory trip inside the archives of Bruce Springsteen – with help from collaborators, confidants and the Boss himself. “If you want to understand how Springsteen works, he’s never shown you more of his cards than he does here…”

NEIL YOUNG: Zuma at 50! Crazy Horse tell all. Plus Neil heads – including Evan Dando, MJ Landerman and Blake Mills – go deep on the album’s musical marvels. “It is the arrival of an band that would anchor an era and influence generations…”

SLY STONE: Uncut looks back on life of an inspirational rock’n’soul icon.

WET LEG: The Isle of Wight noisemakers return – emboldened by love and new sounds: “It’s nice to live in the space somewhere between fantasy and reality…”

BOOKER T: The teenage prodigy who helped shape the sound of Stax on his path from “Green Onions” to Drive-By Truckers. “You have to be able to speak through your instrument…”

SCOTT WALKER: Thirty years after the startling experiments of Tilt defined Walker’s latter-day career, we uncover his transition from teen idol to avant garde hero. “It was a rejection of his past…”

CAROLINE: South-east London’s confoundingly brilliant eight-piece, fusing choral folk with fractured post-rock. “There has to be a vulnerability of some sort. Or what’s the point?”

BILLY IDOL: The Bromley veteran on Television, Siouxsie & The Banshees and Terminator 2.

SADE: How punk attitude and minimalist soul grooves took the smooth operator from London’s club scene to global success.

WAR: The ground-breaking LA band’s triumphant passage through rock, soul, jazz, funk and beyond.

REVIEWED: New albums by Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, Mark Stewart, The New Eves, Ben LaMar Gay, Rebecca Shiffman, Murry Hammond, Shelley Burgon, His Lordship, Mike Polizze; archive releases by The B-52s, Jackie O Motherfucker, Mickey Newbury and Miles Davis; Iggy Pop live; David Cronenberg and Wes Anderson on Screen; Genesis P Orridge on Screen Extra and Budgie and The Beatles in books.

PLUS: Blondie unseen; John Fogerty reclaims; Wilko Johnson – the play; Geoff Barrow x Jason Williamson; Dave Davies‘ favourite albums… and meet the effortless three-part harmonies of Folk Bitch Trio.

