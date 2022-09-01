Bob Dylan adds new dates to UK tour

Bob Dylan has added three new dates to his upcoming UK tour.

The UK leg of of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will now also include shows at Manchester, Oxford and Bournemouth.

Dylan had already announced nine shows – including four nights at the London Palladium – beginning on October 19.

Advertisement

Due to popular demand, his first UK tour for five years will now stop at:

October 19: London Palladium

October 20: London Palladium

October 23: London Palladium

October 24: London Palladium

October 26: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

October 27: Bonus Arena Hull

October 28: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

October 30: Armadillo Glasgow

October 31: Armadillo Glasgow

November 2: Manchester Apollo

November 4: Oxford New Theatre

November 5: Bournemouth BIC

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, September 5. Visit Dylan’s website for more details.