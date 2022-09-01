Bob Dylan adds new dates to UK tour

Bob Dylan has added three new dates to his upcoming UK tour.
The UK leg of of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will now also include shows at Manchester, Oxford and Bournemouth.
Dylan had already announced nine shows – including four nights at the London Palladium – beginning on October 19.
Due to popular demand, his first UK tour for five years will now stop at:
October 19: London Palladium
October 20: London Palladium
October 23: London Palladium
October 24: London Palladium
October 26: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
October 27: Bonus Arena Hull
October 28: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
October 30: Armadillo Glasgow
October 31: Armadillo Glasgow
November 2: Manchester Apollo
November 4: Oxford New Theatre
November 5: Bournemouth BIC
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, September 5. Visit Dylan’s website for more details.