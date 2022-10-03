Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 5: Flensburg

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

ORDER NOW: Björk is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Last night [October 2], Dylan and his band performed at the Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Advertisement

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen on September 30

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Flensburg was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain Of Sand (Bob on harp and piano)

Advertisement

Various posters on Expecting Rain described the show as “mindblowing awesome. So many magic moments” (Hawkmoon) with “Bob in strong voice” (Tambach).

Dylan’s next show is on Monday, October 3 at the GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.