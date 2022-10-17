Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 15: Amsterdam 1

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 16], Dylan and his band performed at Amsterdam’s AFAS Live, The Netherlands.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

Yayla Arena, Krefeld, Germany on October 9

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 11

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 12

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 13

Forest National, Brussels, Belgium on October 15

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Brussels was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano with harp)

According to capt.kid on Expecting Rain, “What a show! The band is so good. At the band introductions he laughed when he got to Tony. I thought it was mighty funny.

It really is an awesome set of songs! He sings them so well!!!

Favorite tracks where: Most Likely, MOVOY, Key West (the bass line is very nice), and I Contain Multitudes that on got me tears… Old black magic was not a wreck like previous dates. The harp solo was spot on.”

Added Nellien, “What a great concert this was. I think it was a top performance, I was a little bit afraid he maybe should be tired after some many concerts, but he was not. After reading reviews and listening to recordings of this leg there were not much surprises for me.

A great harp at the and of EGOS [Every Grain Of Sand]

Maybe the drums and piano a little bit too loud for me. Bob was standing a lot and I was lucky to have a good view.”

Dylan’s next show is on Monday, October 17 at AFAS Live concert hall in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.