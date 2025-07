Following his recent cameo with Rod Stewart at Glastonbury, BMG will release a new Ronnie Wood compilation entitled Fearless: The Anthology 1965-2025 on on September 26.

It includes songs he co-wrote for The Rolling Stones, Faces and Jeff Beck Group, plus his various solo projects – including four brand new recordings, his first new solo material since 2010’s I Feel Like Playing. Listen to one of the new songs, “You’re So Fine” – an update of The Falcons’ 1959 US R&B hit, with additional vocals from Imelda May – below:

Check out the CD tracklisting for Fearless: The Anthology 1965-2025 below and pre-order here.

CD1

YOU’RE ON MY MIND (Ronnie Wood)

THE BIRDS (1964)

THE GIRLS ARE NAKED (Pickett/Jones/Gardner/Ronnie Wood)

THE CREATION (1968)

PLYNTH (WATER DOWN THE DRAIN) (Nicky Hopkins/Ronnie Wood/Rod Stewart)

JEFF BECK GROUP taken from Beck-Ola (1969)

FLYING (Ronnie Lane/Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

FACES taken from First Step (1970)

GASOLINE ALLEY (Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

ROD STEWART taken from Gasoline Alley (1970)

HAD ME A REAL GOOD TIME (Ronnie Lane/Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

FACES taken from Long Player (1971)

EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY (Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

ROD STEWART taken from Every Picture Tells A Story (1971)

MISS JUDY’S FARM (Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

STAY WITH ME (Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

TOO BAD (Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

FACES taken from A Nod’s As Good As A Wink … To A Blind Horse (1971)

TRUE BLUE (Rod Stewart/Ronnie Wood)

ROD STEWART taken from Never A Dull Moment (1972)

OOH LA LA (Ronnie Lane/Ronnie Wood)

FACES taken from Ooh La La (1973)

I CAN FEEL THE FIRE (Ronnie Wood)

MYSTIFIES ME (Ronnie Wood)

FAR EAST MAN (George Harrison/Ronnie Wood)

RONNIE WOOD taken from I’ve Got My Own Album To Do (1974)

BREATHE ON ME (Ronnie Wood)

I CAN SAY SHE’S ALRIGHT (Ronnie Wood/Bobby Womack)

NOW LOOK (Ronnie Wood)

RONNIE WOOD taken from Now Look (1975)

CD2

HEY NEGRITA (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards)

THE ROLLING STONES taken from Black And Blue (1976)

JUST FOR A MOMENT (Ronnie Wood/Ronnie Lane)

RONNIE WOOD & RONNIE LANE taken from Mahoney’s Last Stand Original Soundtrack (1976)

LOST AND LONELY (Ronnie Wood)

SEVEN DAYS (Bob Dylan)

RONNIE WOOD taken from Gimme Some Neck (1979)

DANCE (PT 1) (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ronnie Wood)

THE ROLLING STONES taken from Emotional Rescue (1980)

EVERYTHING IS TURNING TO GOLD (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ronnie Wood)

THE ROLLING STONES taken from Sucking In The Seventies (1981)

BLACK LIMOUSINE (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ronnie Wood)

NO USE IN CRYING (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ronnie Wood)

THE ROLLING STONES taken from Tattoo You (1981)

OUTLAWS (Ronnie Wood/J. Ford)

RONNIE WOOD taken from 1234 (1981)

PRETTY BEAT UP (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ronnie Wood)

THE ROLLING STONES taken from Undercover (1983)

SOMEBODY ELSE MIGHT (Ronnie Wood/Bernard Fowler)

RONNIE WOOD taken from Slide On This (1992)

THIS LITTLE HEART (Ronnie Wood)

WHADD’YA THINK (Ronnie Wood)

RONNIE WOOD taken from Not For Beginners (2001)

I GOTTA SEE (Ronnie Wood/Bernard Fowler)

THING ABOUT YOU (Ronnie Wood/Billy Gibbons/Bernard Fowler)

WHY YOU WANNA GO DO A THING LIKE THAT (Ronnie Wood/Kris Kristofferson)

RONNIE WOOD taken from I Feel Like Playing (2010)

MOTHER OF PEARL (Ronnie Wood) original composition

A CERTAIN GIRL featuring Chrissie Hynde (Naomi Neville) original recording by Ernie K-Doe

TAKE IT EASY (Hopeton Lewis) original recording by Hopeton Lewis

YOU’RE SO FINE (Lance Finney/Willie Schofield/Robert West) originally performed by The Falcons

RONNIE WOOD previously unreleased and new to this 2025 collection