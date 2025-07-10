If you’re looking for immortality, Bob Dylan has extended his Rough And Rowdy Ways tour once again, with an additional 13 shows in the UK and Ireland this November. See below for the full list of dates:

● Fri 7th Nov: Brighton Centre, Brighton

● Sun 9th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

● Mon 10th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

● Tues 11th Nov: Building Society Arena, Swansea

● Thurs 13th Nov: Building Society Arena, Coventry

● Fri 14th Nov: First Direct Arena, Leeds

● Sun 16th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow

● Mon 17th Nov: Armadillo, Glasgow

● Weds 19th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast

● Thurs 20th Nov: Waterfront, Belfast

● Sun 23rd Nov: INEC, Killarney

● Mon 24th Nov: INEC, Killarney

● Tues 25th Nov: 3Arena, Dublin

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday July 18 from here.