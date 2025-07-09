The sixth in a series of career-spanning David Bowie box sets, I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016), will be released by Parlophone on September 12.

The 13-CD or 18-LP box set includes the albums Heathen, Reality, A Reality Tour, The Next Day, The Next Day Extra and Blackstar, all remastered with input from Tony Visconti (except for Blackstar).

It also includes the the No Plan EP (the original songs written for Bowie’s Off-Broadway play, Lazarus), plus a previously unreleased 31-track live set from the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2002 and a compilation called Re:Call 6, featuring 41 rare non-album tracks. Listen to “New Killer Star (AOL Session, 23/09/03 – 2025 Remaster)” below:

The box set comes with an accompanying book featuring previously unseen notes, drawings and handwritten lyrics from Bowie and photos by Sukita (who took the set’s cover shot), Jimmy King, Frank W Ockenfels 3, Markus Klinko, Mark ‘Blammo’ Adams and more, as well as memorabilia, technical notes about the albums from co-producer Tony Visconti, and design notes from Jonathan Barnbrook.

Peruse the tracklisting for the vinyl version of I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) below:

HEATHEN

Side 1

Sunday Cactus Slip Away Slow Burn Afraid I’ve Been Waiting For You

Side 2

I Would Be Your Slave I Took A Trip On A Gemini Spaceship 5:15 The Angels Have Gone Everyone Says ʻHiʼ A Better Future Heathen (The Rays)

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL

Side 1

Sunday Life On Mars? Ashes To Ashes Cactus

Side 2

Slip Away China Girl Starman I Would Be Your Slave

Side 3

I’ve Been Waiting For You Stay Changes Fashion

Side 4

Fame I’m Afraid Of Americans 5:15 The Angels Have Gone ‟Heroes”

Side 5

Heathen (The Rays) Everyone Says ‟Hi” Hallo Spaceboy

Side 6

Letʼs Dance Ziggy Stardust Warszawa

Side 7

Speed Of Life Breaking Glass What In The World Sound And Vision Art Decade

Side 8

Always Crashing In The Same Car Be My Wife A New Career In A New Town Subterraneans

REALITY

Side 1

New Killer Star Pablo Picasso Never Get Old The Loneliest Guy Looking For Water She’ll Drive The Big Car

Side 2

Days Fall Dog Bombs The Moon Try Some, Buy Some Reality Bring Me The Disco King

A REALITY TOUR

Side 1

Rebel Rebel New Killer Star Reality Fame Cactus Sister Midnight

Side 2

Afraid All The Young Dudes Be My Wife China Girl The Loneliest Guy The Man Who Sold The World Fantastic Voyage

Side 3

Hallo Spaceboy Sunday Under Pressure Life On Mars? Battle For Britain (The Letter)

Side 4

Fall Dog Bombs The Moon Ashes To Ashes The Motel Loving The Alien Breaking Glass Never Get Old

Side 5

Changes I’m Afraid Of Americans ‟Heroes” Bring Me The Disco King

Side 6

Slip Away Heathen (The Rays) Five Years Hang On To Yourself Ziggy Stardust

THE NEXT DAY

Side 1

The Next Day Dirty Boys The Stars (Are Out Tonight) Love Is Lost

Side 2

Where Are We Now? Valentine’s Day If You Can See Me I’d Rather Be High

Side 3

Boss Of Me Dancing Out In Space How Does The Grass Grow? (You Will) Set The World On Fire

Side 4

You Feel So Lonely You Could Die Heat So She Plan I’ll Take You There

THE NEXT DAY EXTRA E.P.

Side 1

Atomica Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA) The Informer

Side 2

I’d Rather Be High (Venetian Mix) Like A Rocket Man Born In A UFO God Bless The Girl

★ BLACKSTAR

Side 1

★ ’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore Lazarus

Side 2

Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime) Girl Loves Me Dollar Days I Can’t Give Everything Away

NO PLAN E.P.

Side 1

Lazarus No Plan Killing A Little Time When I Met You

Side 2

Etching

RE:CALL 6

Side 1

Slow Burn (Single Edit) Wood Jackson When The Boys Come Marching Home Safe Sunday (Moby Remix)

Side 2

A Better Future (Remix By Air) Slip Away (SACDMix) Slow Burn (SACD Mix) I’ve Been Waiting For You (SACD Mix) 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (SACD Mix)

Side 3

A Better Future (SACD Mix) Safe (SACD Mix) Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Radio Edit) Sunday (Tony Visconti Mix) Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Metro Remix Radio Edit)

Side 4

Heathen (The Rays) (Live In Berlin, 22/09/02) Hop Frog — Lou Reed Featuring David Bowie Saviour — Kristeen Young Featuring David Bowie Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary) — Earl Slick Featuring David Bowie Bring Me The Disco King (Loner Mix) — David Bowie Featuring Maynard James Keenan And John Frusciante (Taken From The Underworld Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Side 5

New Killer Star (Radio Edit) Love Missile F1-11 Fly Queen Of All The Tarts (Overture) Never Get Old (Single Edit) Waterloo Sunset

Side 6

Rebel Rebel (2003 Re-Record) (Taken From The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Motion Picture Soundtrack) New Killer Star (Sessions @ AOL Live Version, 23/09/03) Days (Live) 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (Live) Rebel Never Gets Old (Radio Mix) (She Can) Do That — David Bowie With BT (Taken From The Stealth Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Side 7

Life On Mars? (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) Wake Up (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire Five Years (Live At Fashion Rocks, 08/09/05) — David Bowie With Arcade Fire Arnold Layne (Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 29/05/06) — David Gilmour Featuring David Bowie Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA Edit)

Side 8