Those lucky enough to see Black Sabbath on their then-final The End tour back in 2016/17 (without original drummer Bill Ward) would have gone away happy knowing that this was three quarters of a band calling it a day while still at the peak of their powers.

Ozzy’s voice was strong as ever like it had been studio double tracked live, Geezer Butler’s bass was thunderously low and fluid, Tony Iommi’s riffs could still summon demons while drummer Tommy Clufetos stepped up to do a spectacular job of replicating Ward’s dinosaur swing on the traps.

Even with Ward back in the fold, it was understandable that fans of Birmingham’s finest musical export had trepidations when Back To The Beginning was announced – a final farewell to the almighty Sabbath backed by a titanic line-up of mega fans, all keen to tread the boards with the heavy rock leviathans one last time.

Devotees of Sabbath and the more underground end of doom metal scene endlessly debated who should be and who shouldn’t be on the line-up. Amplifier worshippers Sunn O))), Sleep, Electric Wizard, Earth even; who took their name from an earlier incarnation of Ozzy’s Fab Four. Children of Sabbath are legion; their love of the band near devotional. Then there was the largely speculative discourse about Ozzy’s current health. Would he be up for the challenge? After all this the man whose entire life has been a one man battle against the health and wellbeing industry of the last two centuries.

But as the 40000 metal pilgrims walk through the turnstiles and onto the hallowed pitch of Villa Park, Aston Villa Football Club’s stadium, all quibbles, speculations and gripes fall away. This is no longer a gig, this is no longer an internet debate, this is a celebration of one of the greatest riff creators of all time and its death-defying frontman and we’re all together in the here and now. The shared feeling is palpable as is the good nature.

This is Black Sabbath. This is Ozzy. This is Birmingham. We are his people.

Now show us what you’ve got…

Yungblood is the first act to really elevate the crowd with a stirring and deliberately overwrought rendition of ‘Changes’ inspiring mass singing from the terraces. Steven Tyler is joined on stage by Ronnie Wood and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello (also acting as the day’s musical director) for one of numerous supergroup changeovers. They power through a charged version of “The Train Kept A Rollin’” before moving into Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” and finally Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love”. It’s an absolute blast.

After Slayer surge through a relentless set finishing with a punishing “Reigning Blood” and “Angel Of Death“, the seriously big guns arrive in the form of Guns N’ Roses and Metallica, both bands that could fill Villa Park themselves. Even so it’s all rather exciting watching these rock titans playing a compact show in service of someone else other than themselves. You sense it’s rather liberating for them.

At last, Ozzy comes onstage sitting on his custom built black throne and as you’d expect the faithful go wild. He’s frail, make no mistake, and as his band power through solo material “Mr Crowley” and “Crazy Train” you wonder if he’s still capable of commanding the stage from his seat. But the glint in his eye and his desire to be himself shines through it all and for that we, the crowd, love him even more.

With Springsteen, Iggy, McCartney, Neil Young all seemingly defying old age, there’s something touching, sad, magnificent and beautifully honest in watching Ozzy take to the stage this one last time. He’s battle worn, but he’s still the king of all he surveys.

Finally, he’s joined by his lifelong compadres as Black Sabbath take to the stage as the original four piece, the inventors of heavy metal. The place goes nuts and the band sound frankly amazing as they launch into “War Pigs“, “Iron Man“, “Paranoid” and surprise curveball “NIB“. Geezer Butler is still one nimble bass player as he proudly thrashes out a rhythm on his custom Aston Villa decorated guitar. The band are jamming hard to make up for the fact that Ozzy remains seated on his throne throughout. And it works. My goodness, it works.

Finally the skies over Birmingham light up with fireworks and that’s it. It’s over. An era has ended and we all know it. God bless Ozzy Osbourne indeed.

