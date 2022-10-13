Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 13: Paris, Night 3

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Bob Dylan is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Last night [October 13], Dylan and his band performed the third and final show at Paris’ Grand Red, France.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

Yayla Arena, Krefeld, Germany on October 9

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 11

Grand Rex, Paris, France on October 12

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Paris was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano with harp)

Says Expecting Rain poster thinman2, “It’s fascinating to watch him walking on the edge musically every night, talking risks.”

Says Bobsmurf, “Top show of all 3 nights. Really solid all the way through to that old black magic. Extended instrumental on Watching the river. As he went through i contain multitudes, false prophet I realised how great those songs really are, only taken me 2 years to realise.

“Gotta serve somebody rocked, and the crowd was rough and rowdy all through.

“Black magic, mother and Jimmy Reed were disappointing. To me he lost it for 3 tracks, even turning away at one point after a song, playing with his hair.

“But wow. Every Grain of Sand, incredible incredible incredible. The first piano solo was amazing enough, but when the harp came out, I lost it as did the crowd. A staggering solo to end an amazing first three shows I’ve ever been to.”

Dylan’s next show is on Saturday, October 15 at the Forest National, Brussels, Belgium. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.