Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 4: Copenhagen

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

ORDER NOW: Björk is on the cover of the latest issue of Uncut

Last night [September 30], Dylan and his band performed at Copenhagen’s 16,000-capacity Royal Arena.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Advertisement

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg on September 29

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Copenhagen was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

— Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on harp and piano)

After opening the tour in Oslo with a stripped-back version of “When I Paint My Masterpiece“, Dylan has since reverted to the full full-band version. However, posters on Expecting Rain have noted a new arrangement for “False Prophet“, which Dylan introduced in Sweden. According to poster nanook82 on Expecting Rain, this new version is “kind of slower, but without losing intensity. Really brought the lyrics to the forefront and allowed for more interesting phrasing.”

Advertisement

nanook82 also attending the Copenhagen show, where some drama unfolded during the show. “Someone in the audience fell ill and was carried off on a stretcher during I’ve Made Up My Mind, hope they’re ok! Bob must have noticed since it all happened right in front of him – somehow it seemed to push his singing to new levels on that song.”

Dylan’s next show is on Sunday, October 2 in Flensburg, Germany. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.