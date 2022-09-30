Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 3: Gothenburg

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Following on from the tour debut at Norway’s Oslo Spektrum on September 25, and Stockholm’s Avicii Arena on September 27, Dylan and his band played the Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden last night [September 29].

According to Boblinks, Dylan and his band played:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on harp and piano)

As with the Stockholm show, they played the full band arrangement on “When I Paint My Masterpiece”.

Dylan’s next show is on Friday, September 30 in Copenhagen, Denmark. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.