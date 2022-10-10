Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 10: Krefeld

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 7], Dylan and his band performed the third of three shows at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall, Germany.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 5

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 6

Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany on October 7

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Krefeld was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano with harp)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano with harp)

In this long Twitter thread, @Billy_Ontheroad goes deep on an “incredible concert” in Krefeld:

1/15 Some thoughts about #BobDylan's incredible concert last night in #Krefeld: Silhouettes, a mop of dyed hair, then Bob, then only hair behind the piano, silhouettes again: In a way, Bob Dylan's grandiose concert in Krefeld could be described as a celebration of the art of… https://t.co/HzvOTSgths — Po' Boy (@Billy_Ontheroad) October 10, 2022

“The most impressive proof of his presence in Krefeld is his phenomenally changeable voice: Two weeks ago in Oslo, Bob Dylan decided song by song for his quarry voice or for his sweet voice, so in Krefeld he mixes the styles within the songs.”

Dylan’s next show is on Tuesday, October 11 at the Grand Rex, Paris, France. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.