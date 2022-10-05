Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues! Show 7: Berlin, Night 1

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour continues to make its way through Europe.

Last night [October 5], Dylan and his band performed the first of three shows at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall, Germany.

Previously, the tour has stopped at:

Oslo Spektrum, Norway on September 25

Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27

Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden on September 29

Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark on September 30

Flens-Arena, Flensburg, Germany on October 2

GETEC Arena, Magdeburg, Germany on October 3

According to Boblinks, the setlist for Dylan and his band in Berlin was:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano with full backing band)

Black Rider (Bob on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Band introductions (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on piano)

According to Tambach, a poster on Expecting Rain, it was a “Phantastic show. Highlight for me today black rider and Jimmy Reed. Every grain of sand w/o harp tonight. Long intense piano instead.”

Meanwhile, another poster, depp99, commented, “WIPMM [When I Paint My Masterpiece] started with a long instrumental, during which only Bob’s hair could be seen. When he started singing we finally saw Bob’s face for the first time that night. No harp during EGOS [Every Grain of Sand]! Highlights for me were ‘My Own Version Of You’ (although Bob f***ed up the lyrics in the end and a faint ‘F….’ could be heard) and ‘Key West’. I’m thrilled for the next two!”

Dylan’s next show is on Thursday, October 6 for the second of three dates at Berlin’s Verti Music Hall. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.