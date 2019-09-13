Introducing Uncut’s amazing Wilco-themed cover CD

Featuring 17 brand new versions of Wilco songs by Sharon Van Etten, Low, Kurt Vile and more

We are proud to announce that the next issue of Uncut – in UK shops on Thursday (September 19) but available to pre-order online by clicking here – comes with one of the best free, covermounted CDs we’ve ever given away.

To celebrate the release of Wilco’s new album Ode To Joy (on October 4), 17 esteemed artists – including Sharon Van Etten, Low, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon and Handsome Family – have recorded brand new versions of classic Wilco songs for a CD we’re calling Wilco Covered, or Wilcovered for short.

Hear Cate Le Bon’s version of “Company In My Back” and check out the full Wilco Covered tracklisting below:

Cate Le Bon – Company In My Back

Parquet Courts – I Got Drugs (At The End Of The Century)

Courtney Barnett – Dawned On Me

Whitney – Far Far Away

Kurt Vile – Passenger Side

Low – War On War

Ohmme – Kicking Television

Mountain Man – You And I

Ryley Walker – Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

Jen Cloher – Impossible Germany

James Elkington – Black Moon

Sharon Van Etten – Radio Cure

Liam Kazar – Sunloathe

Kacy & Clayton – How To Fight Loneliness

Puss N Boots – Jesus, Etc

Handsome Family – Capitol City

Twin Peaks – Spiders (Kidsmoke)

To reiterate – because we’re still amazed about this ourselves – all except one of these Wilco covers were recorded specifically for Uncut’s free CD and are currently unavailable anywhere else. So here’s that pre-order link again.

The new issue of Uncut also contains an in-depth interview with Wilco, whose world tour continues in Cologne this evening (September 13) and arrives in the UK later this month for shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and London (full details here).

The October 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from August 15, and available to order online now – with Patti Smith on the cover.

