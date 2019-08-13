Uncut – October 2019

Patti Smith, Bon Iver, Robbie Robertson and Miles Davis all feature in the new Uncut, dated October 2019 and available to buy from August 15.

PATTI SMITH: The Godmother of punk is on the cover, and she relives her wild career through previously unpublished interview material. “My relationship to rock’n’roll is like military duty,” she tells us.

NEW MUSIC CD: Our great free CD, Radio Uncut, compiles 15 tracks of the month’s best new music, including Bon Iver, Oh Sees, Wilco, Gruff Rhys, Hiss Golden Messenger, Jenny Hval, Tinariwen, Mike Patton & Jean-Claude Vannier and CFM.

BON IVER: As he returns with a new album, i,i, Justin Vernon discusses the record and the importance of defying expectations: “Maybe subconsciously I didn’t want to be beholden to what people expected.”

ROBBIE ROBERTSON: Uncut meets the songwriter to talk about working with Scorsese and Dylan, and of course, provide some inside stories on The Band.

MILES DAVIS: As the jazz legend’s “lost” ’80s album Rubberband is finally released, we speak to those in the know about his process in the studio (and his prowess in the kitchen).

JEFF BUCKLEY: 25 years after Grace, we discover how the mercurial performer created his greatest recordings – his friends, family and collaborators share their insights on “Grace”, “Hallelujah”, “So Real”, “Everybody Here Wants You” and more.

DEVENDRA BANHART: The singer-songwriter takes us through all his albums so far, from recording acoustic snippets in Parisian toilets to capturing the sound of the Big Sur waves.

THE HOLLIES: Graham Nash, Allan Clarke, Tony Hicks, Graham Gouldman and Bobby Elliott recall the making of “Bus Stop”.

In our expansive albums section, we take a look at new releases from Brittany Howard, Oh Sees, Wilco, Jenny Hval, Tinariwen, Iggy Pop, Gruff Rhys and more, and archival treasures from Peter Laughner, Manu Chao and the Ann Arbor Blues Festival 1969. Nick Lowe features on our books page, while our films, TV and DVD offerings include Kiss Me Deadly, John Lennon & Yoko Ono and new films from Quentin Tarantino and Pedro Almodóvar. We caught the biggest recent gigs too, and you can read all about them in our extended live special, from Neil Young and Bob Dylan at Hyde Park to the WOMAD and Bluedot festivals.

Plus Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan answers your questions, and Cabaret Voltaire’s Richard H Kirk reveals eight albums that changed his life. Meanwhile, our Instant Karma front section features Betty Davis, Anna Calvi on her new music for the returning Peaky Blinders, The Beatles and Altin Gün.

