Wilco announce European tour

Including three UK dates in September
Wilco have announced a new European tour for September, in addition to their existing dates in June.
The new tour takes in three UK shows at the end of the September. See Wilco’s full itinerary below:
12th June – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
13th June – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
15th June – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
16th June – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT
18th June – Aeronef Club, Lille
19th June – Le 106, Rouen
20th June – La Sirene, La Rochelle
22nd June – Azkena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz Spain
4th September – Tapperiet, Trondheim
6th September – Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz, Stavanger
7th September – USF Verftet, Bergen
8th September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo
10th September – Den Gra Hal, Copenhagen
12th September – Tempodrom, Berlin
13th September – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne
14th September – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg
15th September – Progresja, Warsaw
18th September – Volkshaus, Zurich
19th September – Fabrique, Milan
20th September – Gran Teatro Geox, Padova
22nd September – Le Trianon, Paris
23rd September – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht
26th September – Barrowlands, Glasgow
27th September – Albert Hall, Manchester
28th September – Eventim Apollo, London
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 15) from here.
