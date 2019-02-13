Wilco announce European tour

Including three UK dates in September

Wilco have announced a new European tour for September, in addition to their existing dates in June.

The new tour takes in three UK shows at the end of the September. See Wilco’s full itinerary below:

12th June – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

13th June – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

15th June – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

16th June – Paradiso, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

18th June – Aeronef Club, Lille

19th June – Le 106, Rouen

20th June – La Sirene, La Rochelle

22nd June – Azkena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz Spain

4th September – Tapperiet, Trondheim

6th September – Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz, Stavanger

7th September – USF Verftet, Bergen

8th September – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

10th September – Den Gra Hal, Copenhagen

12th September – Tempodrom, Berlin

13th September – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne

14th September – Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg

15th September – Progresja, Warsaw

18th September – Volkshaus, Zurich

19th September – Fabrique, Milan

20th September – Gran Teatro Geox, Padova

22nd September – Le Trianon, Paris

23rd September – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal, Utrecht

26th September – Barrowlands, Glasgow

27th September – Albert Hall, Manchester

28th September – Eventim Apollo, London

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 15) from here.

