Wilco announce new album, Ode To Joy

Wilco have announced that their new album Ode To Joy will be released on October 4 via dBpm Records.

Hear lead single "Love Is Everywhere (Beware)" below:

“There MUST be more love than hate. Right?! I’m not always positive we can be so sure,” says Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. “In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self – it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends. So… I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.”

You can pre-order Ode To Joy here, including limited edition coloured vinyl and a special deluxe LP book formats. Peruse the tracklisting below, and see Wilco’s autumn tourdates here.

1.Bright Leaves

2. Before Us

3. One and a Half Stars

4. Quiet Amplifier

5. Everyone Hides

6. White Wooden Cross

7. Citizens

8. We Were Lucky

9. Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

10. Hold Me Anyway

11. An Empty Corner

