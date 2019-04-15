Hear new Beck single, “Saw Lightning”

It's taken from his forthcoming album, Hyperspace

Beck has released a new single, “Saw Lighting“.

The track – taken from his forthcoming album, Hyperspace – is written and produced by Beck and Pharrell Williams. An accompanying video, directed by Grammy Award-winning filmmaker Hiro Murai, is part of a Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro campaign.

The credits for the song are:

Drums, Keyboards and Mumbles performed by Pharrell Williams

Vocals, Slide Guitar, Piano and Harmonica performed by Beck Hansen

Beck has already had a busy start to the year, releasing “Tarantula” from Music Inspired by Roma, “Super Cool” (featuring Robyn & The Lonely Island) from The LEGO Movie 2, and most recently his appearance on Cage The Elephant’s “Night Running“.

Hyperspace will be Beck’s 14th album, following 2017’s Colors.

