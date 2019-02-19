The 7th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2019

The latest waxings on the Uncut office stereo

Just a quick note as we’re about to unveil our new issue – more news on that soon – but here’s this week’s selection of top tunes in heavy rotation on the office stereo. That Modern Nature track really is something else. Enjoy!

Follow me on Twitter @MichaelBonner

1.

MODERN NATURE

“Supernature”

(Bella Union)

2.

WEYES BLOOD

“Everyday”

(Sub Pop)

3.

FELICE BROTHERS

“Undress”

(Yep Roc)

4.

W.H. LUNG

“Simpatico People”

(Melodic)

5.

AA BONDY

“Images Of Love”

(Fat Possum)

6.

BECK FEAT. ROBYN & THE LONELY ISLAND

“Super Cool”

(Water Tower/Warner Bros)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

7.

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE

“Wanna Come Down”

(Merge)

8.

THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM

“Blood And Rockets”

(ATO)

9.

JULIA JACKLIN

“Comfort”

(Transgressive Records)

10.

HAND HABITS

“what lovers do”

(Saddle Creek)

11.

MATMOS

“Plastic Anniversary”

(Thrill Jockey)

12.

HEATHER WOODS BRODERICK

“Where I Lay”

(Western Vinyl)

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.