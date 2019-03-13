Neil Young, Mark Hollis, Al Green and Oh Sees all feature in the new issue of Uncut, on sale from March 21.

Young is on the cover, and inside we celebrate 50 years of Crazy Horse, a union that has endured, often shakily, from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere up to the present day. Young, Billy Talbot, Poncho Sampedro, Nils Lofgren and others recall high times and tall tales with the Horse.

We pay tribute to the late Mark Hollis, Talk Talk‘s mercurial leader, investigating his rich legacy and what happened after he withdrew from the spotlight almost 20 years ago.

Uncut heads to Memphis for a sermon from Al Green, the great soul man, on survival and going back on the road, while Oh Sees mastermind John Dwyer takes us through nine of the finest albums of his career, including Warm Slime, Floating Coffin and Smote Reverser.

Elsewhere, rising stars Big Thief introduce us to their stunning new album, UFOF, and their explorations of the natural world, and Mott The Hoople recall tales of on-the-road excess and fine music as their 1974 lineup reunites.

Can legend Damo Suzuki answers your questions in our regular An Audience With feature, and Kristin Hersh recalls the records that have shaped her life, while Heaven 17 recall the creation of “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang”.

In our front section, we talk to Love‘s Johnny Echols – who promises the sequel to Forever Changes! – Shaun Ryder, Moon Duo and Drugdealer, and check out some unseen Jimi Hendrix shots.

In our reviews section, we look at excellent new records from Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Shana Cleveland, Aldous Harding and more, and fine reissues from David Bowie, New Order and Bill Evans. We catch Massive Attack and Yann Tiersen live, and review films, DVDs and TV on Blue Note, Todd Rundgren, Frank Sidebottom and more.

Also, the new issue comes with a free CD of the month’s best new music, Bound For Glory, featuring Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer, Mekons, Shovels & Rope and more.

