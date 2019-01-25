Hear Beck’s new song, “Tarantula”

Inspired by Alfonso Cuarón’s film Roma

On February 8, Sony Masterworks will release an album called Music Inspired By The Film Roma, in reference to Alfonso Cuarón’s new Netflix film Roma which has just been nominated for 10 Oscars.

Not to be confused with the film’s soundtrack, Music Inspired By The Film Roma features new recordings by Beck, Patti Smith, Laura Marling, Unkle and more – some of which incorporate ambient sounds from the film.

Hear Beck’s effort, “Tarantula”, below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“Tarantula” is a cover of a 1982 song by 4AD signees Colourbox. It features Feist on backing vocals and orchestral arrangements by Beck in collaboration with his father, David Campbell.

Check out the full tracklisting for Music Inspired By The Film Roma below:

Tepeji 21 (The Sounds of ROMA) – Ciudad de México

Wing – Patti Smith

Tarantula – Beck

When I Was Older – Billie Eilish

PSYCHO – Bu Cuarón

On My Knees – UNKLE featuring Michael Kiwanaku

Con El Viento – Jessie Reyez

Marooned – El-P & Wilder Zoby

Cumbia del Borras – Sonido Gallo Negro

La Hora Exacta – Quique Rangel

Cleo Who Takes Care Of You – Ibeyi

We Are Always Alone – DJ Shadow

Between These Hands – Asaf Avidan

Those Were The Days – Laura Marling

ROMA – T Bone Burnett

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.