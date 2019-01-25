Hear Beck’s new song, “Tarantula”

Inspired by Alfonso Cuarón’s film Roma
On February 8, Sony Masterworks will release an album called Music Inspired By The Film Roma, in reference to Alfonso Cuarón’s new Netflix film Roma which has just been nominated for 10 Oscars.
Not to be confused with the film’s soundtrack, Music Inspired By The Film Roma features new recordings by Beck, Patti Smith, Laura Marling, Unkle and more – some of which incorporate ambient sounds from the film.
Hear Beck’s effort, “Tarantula”, below:
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
“Tarantula” is a cover of a 1982 song by 4AD signees Colourbox. It features Feist on backing vocals and orchestral arrangements by Beck in collaboration with his father, David Campbell.
Check out the full tracklisting for Music Inspired By The Film Roma below:
Tepeji 21 (The Sounds of ROMA) – Ciudad de México
Wing – Patti Smith
Tarantula – Beck
When I Was Older – Billie Eilish
PSYCHO – Bu Cuarón
On My Knees – UNKLE featuring Michael Kiwanaku
Con El Viento – Jessie Reyez
Marooned – El-P & Wilder Zoby
Cumbia del Borras – Sonido Gallo Negro
La Hora Exacta – Quique Rangel
Cleo Who Takes Care Of You – Ibeyi
We Are Always Alone – DJ Shadow
Between These Hands – Asaf Avidan
Those Were The Days – Laura Marling
ROMA – T Bone Burnett
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.