Robert Plant has announced that his new album Saving Grace – named after the band he’s been touring with over the last few years – will be released by Nonesuch Records on September 26.

Hear the first single, a cover of Low‘s “Everybody’s Song”, below:

Saving Grace was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025 in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders, with vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown.

“We laugh a lot, really. I think that suits me. I like laughing,” Plant says. “You know, I can’t find any reason to be too serious about anything. I’m not jaded. The sweetness of the whole thing… These are sweet people and they are playing out all the stuff that they could never get out before. They have become unique stylists and together they seem to have landed in a most interesting place.”

As well as the Low cover, Saving Grace includes songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan and Sarah Siskind. Pre-order the album here and check out the tracklisting below: