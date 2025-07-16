CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

EVERY PRINT EDITION OF THIS ISSUE OF UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE COPY OF MOVIN ON – A 10-TRACK CD OF PAUL WELLER RARITIES AND DEEP CUTS!

PAUL WELLER: The Modfather returns with covers album Find El Dorado, the making of which turned into a revelatory experience for Weller. Over multiple meetings, he takes Uncut through his present, future and past: from a pivotal viewing of That’ll Be The Day, the early days of The Jam and sharing the tour van with a lion, right up to King Charles’ coronation – and why he shook up his sound with 2008’s 22 Dreams onwards. “Music? What can I tell you? It’s how I work and it’s how I relax.”



PAUL WELLER CD: Free with this issue is Movin On, an album of Paul Weller rarities and deep cuts, spanning the lush orchestral folk of the title track to the epic krautrock fury of “I Work In The Clouds”, via dub, cosmic sea shanties and more.

BRIAN WILSON: Collaborators and friends Al Jardine, Van Dyke Parks, Sean O’Hagan and Darian Sahanaja remember the late Beach Boys genius – while we also pay tribute in an extended feature. “There’ll never be another one like him. Everybody loved Brian…”

KEVIN ROWLAND: With a memoir about to be published, we catch up with the Dexys mainmain to discuss Duran Duran versus the young Dexys Midnight Runners, haircuts and his perfectionism in everything he does: “It’s quite hard to live with. You’re never happy…”

ROY HARPER: An audience with the iconoclastic songwriter, 84 years young, fielding questions on the joys of jamming with Jimmy Page, his jazz days in Copenhagen, the dangers of AI and why one corner of Soho will always feel like home.

MARGO PRICE: Back with a new album, Hard Headed Woman, the country singer-songwriter returns to Nashville to reclaim her outlaw roots. Uncut tags along to hear tales of psychedelics, the magic of Joshua Tree and why she doesn’t get invited to industry parties…

MAC DeMARCO: The former enfant terrible of slacker pop takes us through his excellent work to date, from recording in Montreal flats, Brooklyn squats and remote motels to the way he writes these days: “When a song appears it’s literally a miracle!”

MODERN NATURE: Jack Cooper and co leave free folk and jazz drift behind for a new album of straight-ahead songcraft and guitar-driven optimism. “This feels like a new band,” he tells Uncut. “A line in the sand.”

AVERAGE WHITE BAND: The Scottish soul brothers on their relocation to the States, tragedy and an enduring classic.

BIG THIEF: The nomadic group also take us through the creation of their new album Double Infinity – our Album Of The Month, and their biggest, boldest record yet.

REVIEWED: New albums by John Fogerty, Cass McCombs, Sanam, Half Man Half Biscuit, Superchunk, Cory Hanson, Patty Griffin, Saint Etienne, Steve Gunn and more; archive releases by Be-Bop Deluxe, Allen Toussaint, Dr Feelgood, Galaxie 500, The Who, Talking Heads, Sun City Girls, Jackie Mittoo and others; Lana Del Rey live; Eddington and Gazer on Screen; The Zombies on Screen Extra and The Everly Brothers, Budgie and Justin Currie in Books.

PLUS: Oasis return; Elliott Smith reinvented; Dry Cleaning and Cate Le Bon record together; Peter Asher on surviving Beatlemania; Os Mutantes‘ favourite albums… and meet the punchy country-rock (complete with Wilco connection) of Case Oats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR