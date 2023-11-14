Uncut’s New Music Playlist for November 2023

It may be miserable outside, but in terms of new music, the outlook is glorious. Perhaps you already saw us unveil comeback singles this week by The Smile, Julia Holter and Hurray For The Riff Raff? Well, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Witness the return of Jane Weaver, Sheer Mag, Grandaddy and MGMT; new solo gear from Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier and Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis; unheard Suede and live Yo La Tengo; plus an unexpected hook-up between Sleaford Mods and Pole. And lots of other great stuff besides. Hunker down, turn it up…

LES AMAZONES D’AFRIQUE

“Kuma Fo (What They Say)”

(Real World)

LAETITIA SADIER

“Une Autre Attente”

(Duophonic Super 45s)

JANE WEAVER

“Love In Constant Spectacle”

(Fire)

MARY TIMONY

“Dominoes”

(Merge)

SHARON VAN ETTEN

“Close To You”

(Interscope)

SHEER MAG

“Playing Favorites”

(Third Man)

J MASCIS

“Can’t Believe We’re Here”

(Sub Pop)

YO LA TENGO

“Apology Letter (Bunker Session)”

(Matador)

SUEDE

“The Sadness In You, The Sadness In Me”

(BMG)

HARP

“Throne Of Amber”

(Bella Union)

GRANDADDY

“Watercooler”

(Dangerbird)

ANGELO DE AUGUSTINE

“Another Universe (Live)”

(Asthmatic Kitty)

CALIFONE

“Antenna Mountain Death Blanket”

(Jealous Butcher)

MARRY WATERSON & ADRIAN CROWLEY

“Undear Sphere”

(One Little Independent)

MGMT

“Mother Nature”

(Mom+Pop)

CARDINALS

“Roseland”

(So Young)

DEARY

“Sleepsong”

(Sonic Cathedral)

NUSANTARA BEAT

“Kota Bandung”

(Bongo Joe / Lamunai)

ULTRASONIC GRAND PRIX

“Seamoon Rising”

(Non Delux)

POLE

“Stechmück (Sleaford Mods Rework)”

(Mute)

BADBADNOTGOOD & CHARLOTTE DAY WILSON

“Sleeper”

(XL)