The Smile reveal new album, Wall Of Eyes

The Smile have announced details of their second studio album, Wall Of Eyes. You can watch a video for the title track below, which is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.
Wall Of Eyes is the successor to Uncut’s 2022 Album Of The Year, A Light For Attracting Attention. This latest from Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner is released by XL Recordings on January 26 and available to pre-order by clicking here.
The album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.
The tracklisting for Wall Of Eyes is:
Wall Of Eyes
Teleharmonic
Read The Room
Under Our Pillows
Friend Of A Friend
I Quit
Bending Hectic
You Know Me!
The band are also touring in 2024:
Thursday 7th March – Dublin – 3Arena
Wednesday 13th March – Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen
Friday 15th March – Brussels – Forest National
Saturday 16th March – Amsterdam – AFAS Live
Monday 18th March – Brighton – Brighton Centre
Tuesday 19th March – Manchester – O2 Apollo
Wednesday 20th March – Glasgow – SEC Armadillo
Friday 22nd March – Birmingham – O2 Academy
Saturday 23rd March – London – Alexandra Palace