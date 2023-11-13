The Smile reveal new album, Wall Of Eyes

The Smile have announced details of their second studio album, Wall Of Eyes. You can watch a video for the title track below, which is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Wall Of Eyes is the successor to Uncut’s 2022 Album Of The Year, A Light For Attracting Attention. This latest from Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner is released by XL Recordings on January 26 and available to pre-order by clicking here.

The album, which was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, is produced and mixed by previous collaborator Sam Petts-Davies and features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

The tracklisting for Wall Of Eyes is:

Wall Of Eyes

Teleharmonic

Read The Room

Under Our Pillows

Friend Of A Friend

I Quit

Bending Hectic

You Know Me!

The band are also touring in 2024:

Thursday 7th March – Dublin – 3Arena

Wednesday 13th March – Copenhagen – K.B. Hallen

Friday 15th March – Brussels – Forest National

Saturday 16th March – Amsterdam – AFAS Live

Monday 18th March – Brighton – Brighton Centre

Tuesday 19th March – Manchester – O2 Apollo

Wednesday 20th March – Glasgow – SEC Armadillo

Friday 22nd March – Birmingham – O2 Academy

Saturday 23rd March – London – Alexandra Palace