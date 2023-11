Julia Holter has released “Sun Girl” – her first new music for five years. You can hear the track. below.

ORDER NOW: Bob Dylan and The Review Of 2023 star in the latest UNCUT

“Sun Girl” follows Holter’s 2018 album Aviary and is accompanied by a video by the artist and animator Tammy Nguyễn.

Advertisement

Holter’s Have You In My Wilderness was Uncut’s Album Of The Year in 2015.

“Sun Girl” is available from Domino.