Hear Hurrah For The Riff Raff’s new track, “Alibi”

Alynda Segarra returns with the Riff Raff's first new music since 2022

By Michael Bonner

Alynda Segarra – aka Hurrah For The Riff Raff – has released a new track, “Alibi“, taken from the forthcoming Riff Raff album, The Past Is Still Alive.

You can hear “Alibi” below.

The Past Is Still Alive is the follow-up to their 2022 album, Life On Earth, and is produced by Brad Cook, mixed by Mike Mogis and features contributions from Conor Oberst, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and more. The new album is released on February 23 by Nonesuch Records. You can pre-order by clicking here.

The Past Is Still Alive is an album grappling with time, memory, love and loss, recorded in Durham, NC a month after losing my Father,” says Segarra. “‘Alibi’ is a plea, a last-ditch effort to get through to someone you already know you’re gonna lose. It’s a song to myself, to my Father, almost fooling myself because I know what’s done is done. But it feels good to beg. A reckoning with time and memory. The song is exhausted with loving someone so much it hurts. Addiction separates us. With memories of the Lower East Side in the early 2000s of my childhood, mixed with imagery of the endless West that calls to artists and wanderers.”

The tracklisting for The Past Is Still Alive is:

Alive

Buffalo

Hawkmoon

Colossus of Roads

Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)

Vetiver 

Hourglass

Dynamo

The World Is Dangerous

Ogallala

Kiko Forever

Hurrah For the Riff Raff will also be touring:

November 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Folk Fest 

February 25 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s* 

February 27 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell Stage)*  

February 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall*  

February 29 – Washington, DC – Atlantis*  

March 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry*  

March 3 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studio*  

March 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg*  

March 6 – Boston, MA – Sinclair*  

March 9 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground*  

March 10 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall*  

March 12 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s*  

March 14 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall*  

March 15 – St Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall*  

March 21-24 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival 

March 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater 

March 30 – Seattle, WA – Neumos 

April 1 – San Francisco, SF – August Hall 

April 2 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s 

April 4 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room 

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco 

April 6 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s 

April 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar 

April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge 

April 10 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge 

April 12 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips 

April 13 – Austin, TX – 3TEN 

April 14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall 

May 10 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory 

May 11 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute 

May 12 – Glasgow, UK – Mono 

May 14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club 

May 15 – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon 

May 16 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew 

May 17 – London, UK – Electric Brixton 

May 19 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie 

May 20 – Brussels, BE – Botanique 

May 21 – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin 

May 23 – Berlin, DE – Privatclub 

*with NNAMDÏ

