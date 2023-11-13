Hear Hurrah For The Riff Raff’s new track, “Alibi”

Alynda Segarra – aka Hurrah For The Riff Raff – has released a new track, “Alibi“, taken from the forthcoming Riff Raff album, The Past Is Still Alive.

You can hear “Alibi” below.

The Past Is Still Alive is the follow-up to their 2022 album, Life On Earth, and is produced by Brad Cook, mixed by Mike Mogis and features contributions from Conor Oberst, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and more. The new album is released on February 23 by Nonesuch Records. You can pre-order by clicking here.

Advertisement

“The Past Is Still Alive is an album grappling with time, memory, love and loss, recorded in Durham, NC a month after losing my Father,” says Segarra. “‘Alibi’ is a plea, a last-ditch effort to get through to someone you already know you’re gonna lose. It’s a song to myself, to my Father, almost fooling myself because I know what’s done is done. But it feels good to beg. A reckoning with time and memory. The song is exhausted with loving someone so much it hurts. Addiction separates us. With memories of the Lower East Side in the early 2000s of my childhood, mixed with imagery of the endless West that calls to artists and wanderers.”

The tracklisting for The Past Is Still Alive is:

Alive

Advertisement

Buffalo

Hawkmoon

Colossus of Roads

Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)

Vetiver

Hourglass

Dynamo

The World Is Dangerous

Ogallala

Kiko Forever

Hurrah For the Riff Raff will also be touring:

November 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Folk Fest February 25 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s* February 27 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell Stage)* February 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall* February 29 – Washington, DC – Atlantis* March 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry* March 3 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studio* March 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg* March 6 – Boston, MA – Sinclair* March 9 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground* March 10 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall* March 12 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s* March 14 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall* March 15 – St Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall* March 21-24 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival March 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater March 30 – Seattle, WA – Neumos April 1 – San Francisco, SF – August Hall April 2 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s April 4 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco April 6 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s April 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge April 10 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge April 12 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips April 13 – Austin, TX – 3TEN April 14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall May 10 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory May 11 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute May 12 – Glasgow, UK – Mono May 14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club May 15 – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon May 16 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew May 17 – London, UK – Electric Brixton May 19 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie May 20 – Brussels, BE – Botanique May 21 – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin May 23 – Berlin, DE – Privatclub *with NNAMDÏ