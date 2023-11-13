Hear Hurrah For The Riff Raff’s new track, “Alibi”

Alynda Segarra – aka Hurrah For The Riff Raff – has released a new track, “Alibi“, taken from the forthcoming Riff Raff album, The Past Is Still Alive.
You can hear “Alibi” below.
The Past Is Still Alive is the follow-up to their 2022 album, Life On Earth, and is produced by Brad Cook, mixed by Mike Mogis and features contributions from Conor Oberst, Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and more. The new album is released on February 23 by Nonesuch Records. You can pre-order by clicking here.
“The Past Is Still Alive is an album grappling with time, memory, love and loss, recorded in Durham, NC a month after losing my Father,” says Segarra. “‘Alibi’ is a plea, a last-ditch effort to get through to someone you already know you’re gonna lose. It’s a song to myself, to my Father, almost fooling myself because I know what’s done is done. But it feels good to beg. A reckoning with time and memory. The song is exhausted with loving someone so much it hurts. Addiction separates us. With memories of the Lower East Side in the early 2000s of my childhood, mixed with imagery of the endless West that calls to artists and wanderers.”
The tracklisting for The Past Is Still Alive is:
Alive
Buffalo
Hawkmoon
Colossus of Roads
Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)
Vetiver
Hourglass
Dynamo
The World Is Dangerous
Ogallala
Kiko Forever
Hurrah For the Riff Raff will also be touring:
November 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Folk Fest
February 25 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s*
February 27 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell Stage)*
February 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall*
February 29 – Washington, DC – Atlantis*
March 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry*
March 3 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studio*
March 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg*
March 6 – Boston, MA – Sinclair*
March 9 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground*
March 10 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall*
March 12 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s*
March 14 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall*
March 15 – St Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall*
March 21-24 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
March 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
March 30 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
April 1 – San Francisco, SF – August Hall
April 2 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
April 4 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room
April 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
April 6 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s
April 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
April 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
April 10 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
April 12 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
April 13 – Austin, TX – 3TEN
April 14 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
May 10 – Dublin, IE – Button Factory
May 11 – Manchester, UK – Deaf Institute
May 12 – Glasgow, UK – Mono
May 14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
May 15 – Birmingham, UK – Castle & Falcon
May 16 – Bristol, UK – Strange Brew
May 17 – London, UK – Electric Brixton
May 19 – Paris, FR – La Maroquinerie
May 20 – Brussels, BE – Botanique
May 21 – Amsterdam, NL – Tolhuistuin
May 23 – Berlin, DE – Privatclub
*with NNAMDÏ