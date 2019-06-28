The Canyon party-starter who never cut his hair looks back
Uncut
Flying Lotus – Flamagra
LA polymath’s sprawling jazz-fusion odyssey, starring David Lynch, George Clinton, Solange and more
Monty Python outline 50th anniversary plans
Box sets, new radio shows, a BFI season and more
Introducing the Ultimate Genre Guide to Soft Rock
Take it easy with Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan and more
Black Sabbath exhibition opens in Birmingham
Official launch attended by Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler
Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard announces debut solo album, Jaime
Hear first track "History Repeats"
See Trainspotting’s Ewen Bremner as Alan McGee in new biopic
Jason Isaacs, Paul Kaye, Thomas Turgoose and Steven Berkoff added to cast of Creation Stories
Neil Young pens tribute to his late manager, Elliot Roberts
The music industry veteran died on Friday, aged 76
Calexico And Iron & Wine – Years To Burn
Americana heavyweights make good on an old promise
Tangerine Dream – In Search Of Hades: The Virgin Recordings 1973–1979
Germany’s electronic sensations revisited
Devendra Banhart: “I like music that feels like it’s ever decaying”
The wildly esoteric singer-songwriter reveals his favourite records
Mick Jagger: “He pulled out all the stops at five in the morning”
How The Rolling Stones frontman saved Rock And Roll Circus
Thom Yorke announces new album, Anima
Along with a Netflix short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
David Gilmour’s Pink Floyd guitars break auction records
His collection sells for £17m, with proceeds to ClientEarth
The Best Of 2019: Halftime Report
A personal Top 58 of the year's best albums so far...
The Hold Steady unveil new album, Thrashing Thru The Passion
Hear the latest single, "Denver Haircut"
Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack set for release
Featuring D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens and Josh Homme
Devendra Banhart announces new album, Ma
Watch a video for the first single, "Kantori Ongaku"
Bruce Springsteen on course for 11th UK Number One album
Only Madonna can stop him now...
Introducing Oasis: The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide
Supernova update of our classic UMG