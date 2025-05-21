CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

NICK DRAKE: A trove of unreleased music shines revelatory new light on Drake’s storied debut, Five Leaves Left, mapping the album’s genesis via outtakes, alternate versions and rediscovered recordings. In the company of Drake’s closest collaborators, Uncut pieces together the true story behind one of the most mythologised albums of all time. “No one’s ever been that close to these tapes…”

THE WHO: ROGER DALTREY and PETE TOWNSHEND reveal all about their final US tour… plus 1967: The Who conquer America!

BLACK SABBATH: With the original line-up of Sabbath gathered together for the final show, Uncut hears the band’s story from the secret ingredient of the band’s heavy swing: drummer BILL WARD. “I jump into a song and explode…”

BRIAN ENO: Deep inside his London studio, an uncharacteristically digressive Brian Eno finds time to discuss Scott Walker’s voice, communal living with Harmonia, mid-‘60s ‘happenings’ and his deep enthusiasm to create anew. “I’m sorry to be so shamelessly enthusiastic about my work…”

MATT BERNINGER: Away from his day job as The National’s lugubrious frontman, MATT BERNINGER has reached back into his Ohio upbringing for a ruminative new solo record. “I’m trying to understand my own fear…”

BOBBY WEIR: From Ken Kesey’s Acid Tests to the Sphere, it’s been a long, strange trip. But the guardian of the GRATEFUL DEAD’s legacy still has furthur to go. “Am I still on the bus now? Yeah, I am…”

NATALIE BERGMAN: When tragedy struck, NATALIE BERGMAN found solace in the New Mexico desert, shedding indie rock for psychedelic gospel-soul. “People form bands because we’re lost…”

ARTHUR BAKER: The electro super-producer on Bob, Bruce, Beastie Boys’ food fights and upsetting Fleetwood Mac.

SHARON JONES AND THE DAP-KINGS: From Rikers Island to Amy Winehouse and “Uptown Funk”: how a late-blooming diva helped rejuvenate a classic sound.

PEGGY SEEGER: Taking her bow after an extraordinary career, the godmother of folk looks back at her landmark releases.

REVIEWED: New albums by Pulp, Alan Sparhawk, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts, BC Camplight, Kelsey Waldron, James McMurtry, Poor Creature, Van Morrison, Slow-Motion Cowboys; archive releases by Dionne Warwick, Mike Oldfield, The Beta Band, Melanie and Super Djata Band De Bamako; Mark Eitzel and Margo Cilker live; Bruce Springsteen on Screen and Richard Manuel in books.

PLUS: David Thomas and Wizz Jones depart; Queens Of The Stone Age untombed; Rough Trade Records‘ ’45s; Bonnie Dobson and the Hanging Stars; Big Mama Thornton; Gwenno‘s favourite albums… and meet indie/country contenders, Fellowship.

