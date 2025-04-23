CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

R.E.M.: 40 years ago, R.E.M. travelled to London to make their third album, Fables Of The Reconstruction. A cryptic record, it arrived in difficult circumstances — yet played a critical role in the band’s transformation. In exclusive new interviews, MICHAEL STIPE, PETER BUCK and MIKE MILLS shine new light on their early years. “By the time we got to Fables, we were all crazy, to one degree or another…”

THE DOORS: As they celebrate their 60th anniversary, JOHN DENSMORE and ROBBER KRIEGER celebrate 10 of THE DOORS greatest songs. “We were proud to break that three-minute barrier!”

BON IVER: The journey from “man in cabin, sad bastard” to Grammy awards has not been easy for JUSTIN VERNON. But change is afoot… “This is the new era for Bon Iver!”

SHACK: Illuminated by the psychedelic Merseybeat of brothers JOHN and MICHAEL HEAD, SHACK were waylaid by addiction, misfortune and disappointment. Now we hear how sobriety, family and chemistry have played a part in their unexpected reunion. “It’s natural, it’s beautiful.”

S.G. GOODMAN: The antique spirit of S.G. GOODMAN’s songs stays true to her Kentuckian roots but finds substance in modern, smalltown minutiae and ancient pagan practices… ”This belief is meant to have action behind it.”

JIM KELTNER: The sticksman to the stars on fast times with Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan and all four of the Beatles.

PRINCE: How a live recording at a local benefit show results in the signature tune from a career-defining album and movie.

DIRE STRAITS: The the brothers in arms conquered the world.

REVIEWED: New albums by Stereolab, Martin Carthy, Robert Forster, Suzi Be Ungerleider, The Doobie Brothers, Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke, Ganavya; archive releases by Pete Shelley, Horslips, B-Movie, Los Jaivas and Sufjan Stevens; A Celebration Of Patti Smith and John Cale live; Lead Belly on Screen Extra and Joe Meek and Edward Tudor Pole in books.

PLUS: Clem Burke and Michael Hurley depart; Amy Winehouse unseen; Kurt Cobain‘s cardigan; Pavement: the movie; Terry Riley by Pete Townshend; Marc Ribot‘s favourite albums… and insular drone folk and ritual pop magick from Index For Working Musik.

