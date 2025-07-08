Neko Case has announced details of a new studio album, Neon Grey Midnight Green. which is released on September 26 by Anti-. You can hear the first track from the album, “Wreck“, below.

Her first new music since 2018’s Hell-On, Neon Grey Midnight Green was primarily recorded at Case’s own Vermont studio, Carnassial Sound, with additional sessions in Denver, Colorado with the PlainsSong Chamber Orchestra and in Portland, Oregon with Tucker Martine.

You can pre-order Neon Grey Midnight Green here.

The tracklisting for the album is:



Destination

Tomboy Gold

Wreck

Winchester Mansion of Sound

An Ice Age

Neon Grey Midnight Green

Oh, Neglect…

Louise

Rusty Mountain

Little Gears

Baby, I’m Not (A Werewolf)

Match-Lit