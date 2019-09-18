Watch a video for Wilco’s new single, “Everyone Hides”

From the new album Ode To Joy, out October 4

Wilco are poised to release their new, Uncut-recommended album Ode To Joy on October 4.

Watch a fun video for the latest single to be taken from it, “Everyone Hides”, below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Wilco are interviewed at length in the new issue of Uncut – in UK shops tomorrow (September 19) but available online now by clicking here. The magazine also comes with a free CD of 17 brand new and exclusive Wilco covers by the likes of Kurt Vile, Low, Sharon Van Etten and Cate Le Bon – quite a coup, we think you’ll agree.

Read more about Uncut’s Wilco Covered CD here and check out Wilco’s tourdates for the remainder of 2019 below:

Wed. Sept. 18 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *

Thu. Sept. 19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *

Fri. Sept. 20 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *

Sun. Sept. 22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *

Mon. Sept. 23 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *

Tue. Sept. 24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma * SOLD OUT

Thu. Sept. 26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *

Fri. Sept. 27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall * SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *

Tue. Oct. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (w/ special guest Lord Huron)

Thu. Oct. 10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre +

Fri. Oct. 11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre +

Sat. Oct. 12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall + SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel + SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem % SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre %

Fri. Oct. 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park %

Sat. Oct. 19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre %

Sun. Oct. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House %

Tue. Oct. 22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom @ SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory ~

Fri. Oct. 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ~

Sat. Oct. 26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ~ SOLD OUT

Sun. Oct. 27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ~ SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 4 – Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live #

Tue. Nov. 5 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium #

Wed. Nov. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall #

Fri. Nov. 8 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion #

Sat. Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre #

Sun. Nov. 10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

Tue. Nov. 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre #

Wed. Nov. 13 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace #

Thu. Nov. 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre ^

Fri. Nov. 15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre $

Sun. Nov. 17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Tue. Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

Fri. Nov. 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sat. Nov. 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sun. Nov. 24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Sun. Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Mon. Dec. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Thu. Dec. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Sat. Jan. 18 – Tue. Jan. 21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

Sun. Jan. 25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

& w/ Spiral Stairs * w/ Ohmme + w/ Daughter of Swords % w/ Soccer Mommy

~ w/ Molly Sarlé # w/ Deep Sea Diver ^ w/ Bottle Rockets $ w/ Dickie

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from September 19, and available to order online now – with Jimmy Page on the cover. Meanwhile, our free CD features 17 exclusive cover versions of Wilco songs recorded for us by Low, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile and many more. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Kim Gordon, The Clash live and unseen, Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, Bruce Hornsby, Super Furry Animals, Bob Nastanovich on David Berman and Roger McGuinn.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.