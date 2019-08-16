Jimmy Page, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen and Tinariwen, as well as a bespoke Wilco covers CD, all feature in the new Uncut, dated November 2019 and available to buy from September 19.

JIMMY PAGE: We meet the master guitarist to discuss six decades of mayhem – from Led Zeppelin and the Yardbirds to global travels and David Bowie’s fear of black magic. “I was dealt a very good hand,” Page tells us. “And I like to think I played it well.”

WILCO + WILCO COVERED CD: Our free CD is a fantastic bespoke set of Wilco covers, performed by Low, Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett, Sharon Van Etten, Cate Le Bon, The Handsome Family, Whitney, Ryley Walker, Parquet Courts and more. And, in the issue, Jeff Tweedy and the group tell us how their new album, Ode To Joy, is about “pushing yourself” to remain relevant.

Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll also find…

KIM GORDON: “Life is unexpected,” the artist and musician tells us, as she discusses her new debut solo album, No Home Record, the voyeuristic nature of LA, her early days in New York’s Downtown art scene, and cooking for Neil Young.

ANGEL OLSEN: Uncut heads to Asheville, North Carolina, where Olsen is poised to release her new LP, All Mirrors, to hear about her bold new songs, heartbreak and fantasy property deals. “Sometimes your dreams are not what they seem,” she says.

TINARIWEN: We track down the group in Morocco to hear tales of exile, insurgency and belonging. “As long as people are oppressed, there will be room for protest music,” they explain.

NEIL YOUNG & CRAZY HORSE: Colorado, their first album together since Psychedelic Pill, is reviewed at length, while Nils Lofgren takes us through its creation.

GONG: Steve Hillage recalls the strange days of Gong, from their French hunting-lodge home to the mysteries of Radio Gnome Invisible, as we review the new Love From Planet Gong: The Virgin Years 1973-75 boxset.

ROGER McGUINN: The high-flying Byrd takes us through his work, album by album, from Judy Collins to Younger Than Yesterday and right up to his recent solo work.

THE CLASH: Incredible unseen images, as we take a peek inside the new exhibition celebrating 40 years of London Calling.

SUPER FURRY ANIMALS: The group take us through the creation of “Northern Lites”, from ordering an electric harp from Elton John’s brother to raiding Peter Gabriel’s wine cellar.

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new music from Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Dawson, Kacy & Clayton, Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Floating Points, Elbow, Lankum, Kelsey Waldon and more, and archival releases from The Beatles, The Replacements, Joe Meek, The Yummy Fur, The Kinks, Erik Satie and others. Brett Anderson is on our Books page, while our films, DVDs and TV includes Joker, The Cure, Do Not Adjust Your Set and Top Boy. We caught some stunning recent gigs too, from the Boaty Weekender cruise on the Mediterranean to Primal Scream and Johnny Marr in Edinburgh.

Plus, Mikal Cronin outlines the music that changed his life, Bruce Hornsby answers your questions, Nick Cave discusses a series of paintings inspired by the Bad Seeds, we reappraise David Lynch collaborator Peter Ivers and meet cosmic art-jazz musician Arp.

