Subscribe
News

Watch Robert Plant cover Low’s “Everybody’s Song”

With his new outfit Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian

Sam Richards
Credit: Mads Perch

Trending Now

FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Bauhaus on ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’: “It was the ‘Stairway To Heaven’ of the 1980s”

Originally published in Uncut's January 2019 issue Looking back from a distance of 40 years, Bauhaus’s singer Peter Murphy is...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

A Mazzy Star interview: “There’s happiness, but there’s also torture…”

Very sad news overnight about the passing of David Roback. By way of a tribute, here's my career-spanning Mazzy...
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

Robert Plant: “There was no infrastructure in Zeppelin!”

Robert Plant: "There was no infrastructure in Zeppelin!"
Read more

Robert Plant has released a video of his new band Saving Grace covering Low’s “Everybody’s Song”. Watch below:

It’s not the first time Plant has expressed his admiration for the Minnesotan trio; he previously covered “Silver Rider” on 2010’s Band Of Joy album.

Advertisement

Saving Grace tour the US in May (dates below) before headlining Kent’s Black Deer Festival in June.

05-12 Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
05-13 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
05-15 Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music: Maurer Hall
05-17 Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage – The Clay Center
05-19 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
05-20 New York, NY – The Town Hall
05-23 Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

Of course, you can find an extensive interview with Robert Plant in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now and available to order online by clicking here. Read a teaser extract from the interview here.

Credit: Ed Miles

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.