Uncut – April 2020

Tom Pinnock
Credit: Ed Miles

Michael Bonner

An Audience With Andrew Weatherall

By way of tribute to Andrew Weatherall, whose death was confirmed earlier today, I thought I’d post my interview...
Tom Pinnock

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on their new album: “It’s weirder… it feels exciting”

In our recent 2020 album preview, Fran Keaney, singer and acoustic guitarist in Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, told...
Sam Richards

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2020

The return of Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams, plus King Krule, Hailu Mergia and Jon Hopkins
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus our CD of the month’s best music – all feature in the new Uncut, dated April 2020 and available to buy in UK shops from February 20.

ROBERT PLANT: Rock’s most redoubtable traveller looks back on many of his marvellous sonic adventurers, while a string of collaborators share insights into his working practices. “I come and go in the game I play,” Plant says. “I have the audacious expectation to be invisible most of the time. But, really, I just like to sing…”

OUR CD! DIG IN: 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Baxter Dury, Cornershop, Real Estate, John Moreland, Swamp Dogg, Nadia Reid, Tamikrest, Juniore and more.

UK readers! This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here.

Overseas readers! This issue of Uncut is available to buy by clicking here.

Plus! Inside the issue, you’ll find:

ELTON JOHN: For almost 50 years, percussionist Ray Cooper has been an eyewitness to some of Elton John’s greatest feats. Here he recalls his adventures with the singer and songwriter, from playing in Soviet Moscow to writing a legendary album at sea…

KAREN DALTON: In our Archive Album Of The Month, we delve into an expansive new boxset and hear from Joe Loop, the man who recorded much of her live documents: “Karen, like all of us, had good times and bad times”

STEPHEN MALKMUS: Uncut heads to Portland, where Malkmus gives us a guided tour of his basement headquarters. To be discussed are Pavement’s live reunion, his dearly departed friend David Berman and a splendid new folky album, Traditional Techniques

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS: The cosmic torchbearer of the London jazz scene, lynchpin of Sons Of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming and Shabaka And The Ancestors, invites Uncut round to talk “ecstatic improv”, radical reinvention and esoteric philosophies

IGGY POP & DAVID BOWIE: As a new boxset chronicles Pop’s incredible late-‘70s work, Tony Visconti, Carlos Alomar and other eyewitness tell us about guerrilla haircuts, haunted bedrooms and the creative bleed between Pop and David Bowie. “They had one of the greatest friendships I’ve ever seen,” recalls Visconti

BRITTANY HOWARD: From Led Zeppelin to Roberta Flack, the former Alabama Shake reveals her musical epiphanies

MARIA McKEE: Album by album, from Lone Justice to her solo work

PALE SAINTS: The making of “Sight Of You”

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Arbouretum, Nadia Reid, Swamp Dogg, Cornershop, Circles Around The Sun, US Girls, Real Estate and more, and archival releases from the Allman Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Parker, The Distractions, The Hangman’s Beautiful Daughters, Johnny Marr, Happy Mondays, Peter Green and others. We catch The Jesus & Mary Chain, Fatoumata Diawara, John Cale, Peter Perrett and Black Country, New Road live, and also review films including Dark Waters, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire and True History Of The Kelly Gang, and books on Anita Pallenberg and Ornette Coleman.

In our front section, meanwhile, we remember Andy Gill, introduce Juniore, check in with Cluster and Harmonia legend Hans-Joachim Roedelius, and meet Das Koolies, the new project from four-fifths of Super Furry Animals.

International readers can pick up a copy at the following stores:

The Netherlands: Bruna and AKO (Schiphol)

Sweden: Pressbyrån

NorwayNarvesen

U.S.A. (out in February): Barnes & Noble

Canada (out March): Indigo

Australia (out March): Independent newsagents

And also online at:

Denmark: IPresso Shop

Germany: Blad Portal

 

Tom Pinnock
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
