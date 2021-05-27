Listen to Sleater-Kinney’s new single “High In The Grass”

Sleater-Kinney have shared a new track called “High In The Grass” – you can listen to it below.

The heavy, guitar-driven single serves as the second taste of the band’s upcoming 10th album Path Of Wellness (to be released on June 11) and follows lead single “Worry With You”.

Writing on Twitter, the group explained that “High In The Grass” “touches on the fragility and beauty of mortal life”. The song arrives with a colourful filtered video directed by Kelly Sears – watch it below.

Sleater-Kinney wrote Path Of Wellness, which is the follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, over the course of spring and summer last year while “holed up in Portland” before recording sessions took place at the end of 2020. “It’s the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves,” they explained.

Path Of Wellness will be the first full-length to be released by the group since the departure of their drummer Janet Weiss in 2019. She had played in the band for 24 years prior to leaving.