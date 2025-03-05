Neil Young has confirmed details of Coastal, the album and tour documentary recorded during Young’s 2023 solo tour of the same time.

The documentary, filmed by Daryl Hannah, will screen in cinemas worldwide on one night only on April 17. You can find more information here.

Meanwhile, the 11-track album Coastal: The Soundtrack features Young on guitars, piano and harmonica and is released the following day, on April 18, via Reprise.

Coastal: The Soundtrack will be released on vinyl, CD and digital formats, and is now available to pre-order here.

Tracklisting for Coastal: The Soundtrack is:

Side One

‘I’m The Ocean’

‘Comes A Time’

‘Love Earth’

‘Prime of Life’

‘Throw Your Hatred Down’

Side Two

‘Vampire Blues’

‘When I Hold You In My Arms’

‘Expecting To Fly’

‘Song X’

‘I Am A Child’

‘Don’t Forget Love’

Young and his new band the chrome hearts have also recently announced a world tour and also a headline slot at this year’s BST Presents Hyde Park.

Young has also revealed that the tour will start with a free concert in Ukraine, though exact details have yet to be confirmed.