The latest headliner to be announced for London’s BST Hyde Park series is neil young and the chrome hearts. Young’s new, all-lower-case band – featuring Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar and vocal), Corey McCormick (bass and vocal) and Anthony LoGerfo (drums) – will play the London park on July 11.

Advertisement

THE APRIL 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT, STARRING LED ZEPPELIN, JASON ISBELL, BRYAN FERRY, MARIANNE FAITHFULL, THE WATERBOYS, DAVID BOWIE, MADDY PRIOR AND MORE, IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW

This is the first officially announced UK date of neil young and the chrome hearts’ previously advertised world tour, although others are strongly rumoured to follow.

Also on the bill at Hyde Park on July 11 are Yusuf / Cat Stevens and Van Morrison, with more names to be added in due course. Morrison has just announced that his new album, Remembering Now, will be released on June 13.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday (March 5) although there are also various pre-sales in operation – full details here.