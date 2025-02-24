Neil Young has confirmed tour dates for 2025, including his first European shows since 2019. Young will be joined by his new band, the chrome hearts: Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar), Corey McCormick (bass) and Anthony LoGerfo (drums).
The tour begins in Sweden on June 18 and travels through Europe before reaching North America in August. No UK shows are currently listed, though Young says “More dates will be added shortly.”
Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, February 25, through an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins on Friday, February 28. More information on North American dates is available through Ticketmaster.
Young and the chrome hearts released their debut studio recording, “Big Change“, in January.
Neil Young’s 2025 ‘Love Earth’ World Tour
June 18 – Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
June 20 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress
June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren
June 26 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
June 30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
July 1 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stedpark
July 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
July 4 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark
July 8 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen
August 8 – Charlotte, North Caroline @ PNC Music Pavilion
August 10 – Richmond, Virgina @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
August 13 – Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
August 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
August 21 – Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion
August 23 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
August 24 – Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 27 – Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
September 1 – Denver, Colorado @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 5 – George, Washington @ The Gorge
September 6 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park
September 10 – Bend, Oregon @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 12 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheater
September 15 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl