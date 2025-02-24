Neil Young has confirmed tour dates for 2025, including his first European shows since 2019. Young will be joined by his new band, the chrome hearts: Spooner Oldham (Farfisa organ), Micah Nelson (guitar), Corey McCormick (bass) and Anthony LoGerfo (drums).

The tour begins in Sweden on June 18 and travels through Europe before reaching North America in August. No UK shows are currently listed, though Young says “More dates will be added shortly.”

Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, February 25, through an exclusive, 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on-sale begins on Friday, February 28. More information on North American dates is available through Ticketmaster.

Young and the chrome hearts released their debut studio recording, “Big Change“, in January.

Neil Young’s 2025 ‘Love Earth’ World Tour

June 18 – Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

June 20 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress

June 22 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren

June 26 – Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

June 30 – Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

July 1 – Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stedpark

July 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

July 4 – Mönchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark

July 8 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

August 8 – Charlotte, North Caroline @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 10 – Richmond, Virgina @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

August 13 – Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

August 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion

August 23 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 24 – Bethel, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 27 – Chicago, Illinois @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 1 – Denver, Colorado @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 5 – George, Washington @ The Gorge

September 6 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Deer Lake Park

September 10 – Bend, Oregon @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 12 – Mountain View, California @ Shoreline Amphitheater

September 15 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl