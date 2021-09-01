Lindsey Buckingham announces first solo European tour dates

Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first-ever solo European dates.
The 2022 tour will begin in Dublin, before he plays three UK shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and London. The self-titled tour then goes on to dates through Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.
Pre-sale tickets will be available from September 1 from 10am for registered users on Buckingham’s website here. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on September 3 here.
Check out the full dates below:
May 2022
17 – The Helix, Dublin, Ireland
19 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, UK
21 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
22 – The London Palladium, London UK
24 – Capitole, Ghent, Belgium
25 – La Cigale, Paris, France
26 – TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal, Utrecht, Netherlands
28 – Theater am Potsdamer Platz, Berlin, Germany
30 – Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden
31 – Folketeateret, Oslo, Norway
June 2022
02 – Heartland Festival, Kværndrup, Denmark
Back in July, Buckingham said his firing from Fleetwood Mac “harmed the legacy” that the band established over 43 years.
The guitarist was fired from the legendary group back in 2018, and was replaced by Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn.
Buckingham’s ex-partner and bandmate Stevie Nicks later explained that the musician was kicked out because he wanted too much time off to concentrate on his solo career.
He denied that was the case and claimed the band’s manager, Irving Azoff, called him at home in LA to pass on a message from Nicks. “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again,” he was reportedly told.
Meanwhile, Buckingham is set to release his new self-titled solo album on September 17. He has previewed the project with the singles “I Don’t Mind” and “On The Wrong Side”.