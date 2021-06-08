Lindsey Buckingham announces new self-titled solo album

Following his split from Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham has announced that his new self-titled solo album – his first in a decade – will be released by Reprise on September 17.

Hear the first single “I Don’t Mind” below:

“‘I Don’t Mind’, like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships,” says Buckingham. “Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

Talking about the album as a whole, he says: “I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop. As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

You can pre-order Lindsey Buckingham here and peruse his US tourdates below:

9/1/2021 The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

9/3/2021 Mystic Lake – Mystic Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

9/4/2021 Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center – New Buffalo, MI

9/7/2021 Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall – Munhall, PA

9/8/2021 Riviera Theatre – North Tonawanda, NY

9/9/2021 The Academy of Music – Northampton, MA

9/11/2021 The Chevalier Theater – Medford, MA

9/12/2021 The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

9/14/2021 Warner Theatre – Washington, DC

9/16/2021 The Town Hall – New York, NY

9/18/2021 Tropicana Casino & Resort – Atlantic City, NJ

9/19/2021 Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA

9/21/2021 Knight Theatre – Charlotte, NC

9/22/2021 Woodruff Arts Center – Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA

9/24/2021 Bijou Theatre – Knoxville, TN

9/26/2021 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

9/27/2021 Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

9/29/2021 King Center for the Performing Arts – Melbourne, FL

9/30/2021 Parker Playhouse – Fort Lauderdale, FL

12/2/2021 The Theatre at Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA

12/3/2021 Magnolia Performing Arts Center – El Cajon, CA

12/5/2021 Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

12/8/2021 The Paramount Theatre For the Performing arts – Austin, TX

12/9/2021 Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

12/11/2021 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

12/13/2021 Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

12/15/2021 Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

12/17/2021 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

12/18/2021 Orpheum Theatre – Wichita, KS

12/20/2021 Boulder Theater – Boulder, CO