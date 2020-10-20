Subscribe
Hear Lambchop’s version of Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady”

From their upcoming covers album Trip

Sam Richards
Credits: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

As previously announced, Lambchop’s covers album Trip is due out via City Slang on November 13.

Hear another song from it below – their version of Stevie Wonder’s “Golden Lady”, from 1973’s Innervisions:

It was chosen by Lambchop’s drummer and saxophonist Andy Stack, who says: “I wanted to choose an earnest love song, a chance to display the tenderness that we’ve come to know from Kurt, Tony, and the boys. But love is complex, and we discovered that you never find tenderness without a hint of melancholy, darkness, and maybe a little Xanax.”

You can read Uncut’s full review of Trip, alongside an interview with Kurt Wagner, in the new issue of Uncut – in shops now or available to buy online here. Pre-order Trip on CD, LP and coke-bottle clear or yellow swirl vinyl here.

