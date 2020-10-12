Uncut – December 2020

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED DIRECT TO YOUR DOOR

Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy, Todd Rundgren and Gwenifer Raymond all feature in the new Uncut, dated December 2020 and in UK shops from October 15 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD, this time comprising 15 tracks of the month’s best new music.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: As Bruce and the E Street Band return with Letter To You, we speak to every E Street member about life inside “a benevolent monarchy”, the rigorous discipline behind the album’s “Beatles schedule” and honouring the departed. “It’s a celebration of music and the joy of it…”

OUR FREE CD! GREETINGS FROM UNCUT: 15 fantastic tracks from the cream of the month’s releases, including songs by Elvis Costello, Lambchop, Grandaddy, Gwenifer Raymond, Evie Sands, Jeff Tweedy, Drive-By Truckers, Jennifer Castle, Skyway Man, Sam Coomes, North Americans and more.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

JONI MITCHELL: As a new boxset sheds light on the earliest part of Mitchell’s career, we investigate how the songwriter is today returning to active service. Stand by for hootenannies, visits from Eric Idle and nights spent dancing in roadhouse bars: “She’s living a very full and creative life…”

FLEET FOXES: 12 years on from their remarkable debut, Robin Pecknold has returned with an excellent new album, Shore. He fills Uncut in on his struggles and triumphs, and on what’s changed over the last decade

SONGHOY BLUES: Uncut meets one of the world’s most exciting rock bands to hear all about coups and civil war in Mali, their powerful new songs and their optimism for the future

PAUL WELLER: Along with his Style Council bandmates, Weller takes us through the making of their classic single, “Walls Come Tumbling Down!”

THE DOORS: Welcome to Morrison Hotel… band members and eyewitnesses tell the tale of The Doors’ 1970, from legal burdens to bursts of unrivalled creativity. “We had to do something different”

METALLICA: Album by album with the Californian thrashers

KIM GORDON: The musician and artist takes us through her inspiring new photo memoir, No Icon

TODD RUNDGREN: The restless rock inquirer answers your questions on AI, hip-hop, crushed velvet pants and philosophical chats with Pete Townshend

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Drive-By Truckers, Jeff Tweedy, Gwenifer Raymond, Lambchop, Cabaret Voltaire, Skyway Man, Eels and more, and archival releases from Trees, Pylon, Grandaddy, John Prine, Funkadelic, Donna Summer and others. We catch Devendra Banhart and Frazey Ford live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Saint Maud, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Jimi Hendrix Live In Maui and The Rolling Stones’ Steel Wheels Live; while in books there’s John Lennon, Peter Frampton and glam metal.

Our front section, meanwhile, features Evie Sands, John Cohen and Sisters With Transistors, and we introduce North Americans. At the back of the issue, The Kinks‘ Dave Davies takes us through his life in his favourite records.

