Lambchop announce new covers album, Trip

Lambchop have announced the release of a new covers album called Trip via City Slang on November 13.

It features six songs, all chosen by a different member of the band. Hear their version of Wilco’s “Reservations” (as selected by Matthew McCaughan) below

“As with all the covers on Trip it was chosen not so much for it’s content or as a tribute to the original but for what our group could bring out in the recording of it,” says Kurt Wagner. “In this case I think it best demonstrates who we are as a group and what we are currently capable of expressing.”

Trip was recorded December 2–7, 2019, at Battletapes in Nashville, TN, and produced, engineered, and mixed by Jeremy Ferguson (with the exception of “Reservations” which was co‐mixed by Ferguson and Matthew McCaughan). Check out the full tracklisting below and pre-order here.

1. Reservations (Jeff Tweedy) – chosen by Matthew McCaughan

2. Where Grass Won’t Grow (Earl “Peanut” Montgomery) – chosen by Paul Niehaus

3. Shirley (Jamie Klimek and Jim Crook) – chosen by Matt Swanson

4. Golden Lady (Stevie Wonder) – chosen by Andy Stack

5. Love is Here and Now You’re Gone (Brian Holland, Edward Holland and Lamont Dozier) – chosen by Tony Crow

6. Weather Blues (James McNew) – chosen by Kurt Wagner