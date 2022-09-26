Bob Dylan’s European Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour begins!

Bob Dylan‘s Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour began its European leg last night, September 25, 2022.

The show, which marks the start of Dylan’s first European tour since 2019, took place at Norway’s Oslo Spektrum.

Dylan’s band were:

Tony Garnier – bass

Charley Drayton – drums

Bob Britt – guitar

Doug Lancio – guitar

Donnie Herron – violin, electric mandolin, pedal steel, lap steel

One notable change was was a reworking of “When I Paint My Masterpiece“, with Dylan accompanied only by Donnie Heron on violin and Bob Britt on acoustic guitar, while the rest of the band left the stage.

You can read an excellent and extensive report on the show here on Twitter:

1/ 20 I'd like to share some words about #BobDylan's opening night of his pressumably glorious tour of Europe. Some might call this thread a review of his concert yesterday in #Oslo while others may say it's simply too long for Twitter. So the short version is: It was… https://t.co/wxUSuZYdiQ — Po' Boy (@Billy_Ontheroad) September 26, 2022

Dylan and his band played:

Watching The River Flow (Bob on guitar then piano)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine) (Bob on piano)

I Contain Multitudes (Bob on piano)

False Prophet (Bob on piano)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (Bob on piano)

Black Rider (Bob centre stage then on piano)

My Own Version of You (Bob on piano)

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight (Bob on piano)

Crossing The Rubicon (Bob on piano)

To Be Alone With You (Bob on piano)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (Bob on piano)

Gotta Serve Somebody (Bob on piano)

I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You (Bob on piano)

That Old Black Magic (Bob on piano)

Mother of Muses (Bob on piano)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (Bob on piano)

Every Grain of Sand (Bob on harp and piano)

Dylan’s next show takes place at Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden on September 27. He reaches the UK on October 19, for a 12-date tour that includes four nights at the London Palladium. This will be Bob’s first UK tour for five years.

Thanks to Boblinks.