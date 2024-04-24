Uncut – June 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

David Gilmour, Beth Gibbons, Jefferson Airplane, T Bone Burnett, Slowdive, Mark Knopfler, Royal Trux, Mdou Moctar, The Beatles, Isobel Campbell, Buffalo Tom, Eddy Grant, The Decemberists, Anita Pallenberg, Willie Nelson and more all feature in Uncut‘s June 2024 issue, in UK shops from April 26 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – Can Live 1973-1977 – a must-hear collection of revelatory and uninhibited performances taken direct from the archives of rock’s most forward-looking band!

Advertisement

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT:

DAVID GILMOUR: In a world exclusive interview, the reinvigorated guitar genius reveals all to Uncut about his first new album for nine years

SLOWDIVE: The shoegaze survivors on their unlikely renaissance

Advertisement

T BONE BURNETT: The Americana emissary and super-producer prepares to revive a long-dormant solo career

ROYAL TRUX: We explore why, after the chaos and excess, these DC outlaws’ music endures

MARK KNOPFLER: The former Dire Straits man unveils one of his finest solo albums – a reckoning with his Geordie roots and his illustrious past

MDOU MOCTAR: How the desert blues prodigy is railing against injustice in his Saharan homeland

AN AUDIENCE WITH… IRMIN SCHMIDT: Can’s co-founder talks Damo, drug busts and drinking with Mark E Smith

THE MAKING OF “ELECTRIC AVENUE” BY EDDY GRANT: How the former Equals lead guitarist sneaked the politics of protest into the charts

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH ISOBEL CAMPBELL: From Belle & Sebastian to Mark Lanegan and beyond: “They’ve all influenced each other…”

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH BILL JANOVITZ: The Buffalo Tom general on his essential listens: “I have this thing for big, sprawling double albums”

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

REVIEWED: Beth Gibbons, Einstürzende Neubauten, The Decemberists, Joana Serrat, Ezra Feinberg, Gastr Del Sol, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Robin Trower, Roger Daltrey, Pixies, Anita Pallenberg, Pete Seeger, Mama Cass and more

PLUS: The Beatles get back to Let It Be, Ayers, Cale, Nico & Eno, new Cornish folk scene, Jefferson Airplane unseen, Willy Vlautin and introducing Landless

CLICK TO GET THE NEW UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR